Damoh: Judge reprimands police for bringing accused handcuffed

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman from Jabalpur was reprimanded by the Judge on July 24. The incident took place at a family court in Damoh in which a policeman brought the accused handcuffed for court proceedings.

The Judge also wrote an application to the Superintendent of Police of Jabalpur asking him that this should not be repeated again.

According to the information, accused Jitendra Singh failed to appear in court for a divorce case following which an arrest warrant was issued on his name.

The advocate of the accused Manish Nagaich raised objection to seeing his client handcuffed and made a video of the entire situation. Further, Manish cited the order of the Supreme Court that no prisoners should be handcuffed except in extreme circumstances. Taking the matter seriously, the court reprimanded police officials.