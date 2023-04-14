Damoh: Girl tries to set herself ablaze, parent blames college professor

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A college girl in Tendukhera in Damoh district tried to set herself ablaze on Thursday as her college professor wanted undue favour from her, according to her parents. She was admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur in a critical condition, police said on Friday.

Damoh SP Rakesh Kumar Singh told Free Press that the victim was the student of BSc III year at college in Tendukhera. As per report, the girl tried to cheat in exams to clear it. When the college authorities caught the girl cheating, she began to weep. The college staff showed pity and allowed her to go home.

After coming home, she allegedly tried to ablaze herself. With the help of neighbours, she was sent to Jabalpur from Tendukhera in critical condition.

The police have taken statements in which she did not mention name of any professor who sought undue favour from her. Her statements were also recorded before the magistrate. According to SP, action will be taken as per magistrate’s findings. The condition of girl is stable and she is reported to be out of danger.