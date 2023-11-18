 Dakshin-Paschim: Voter Turnout Lower But Electors Enthusiastic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDakshin-Paschim: Voter Turnout Lower But Electors Enthusiastic

Dakshin-Paschim: Voter Turnout Lower But Electors Enthusiastic

Congress’s PC Sharma seeking re-election, faces BJP’s Sabnani. Adarsh, Pink booths earn appreciation; long queues at some polling stations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voting was peaceful and smooth in the Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim constituency in the city on Friday. Senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma is seeking re-election from this constituency.

He is facing BJP’s Bhagwandas Sabnai and nine other candidates. Around 58.20% of the voters from the constituency had cast their ballots till 5.00 pm.  In the 2018 elections, the poll percentage was 63.68%.

In the last election,  PC Sharma had defeated BJP’s Uma Shankar Gupta with a margin of 6,587 votes. The Aadarsh polling booths at Char Imli, TRI Shyamala Hills etc in the constituency were  decorated beautifully with white and pink balloons to welcome and attract the voters.

Facilities including drinking water and waiting rooms were also available for voters at the booths. Voter selfie points were also available, where people were clicking selfies with inked fingers.

Pink booths at MLB College, Government Kamla Nehru School, New Market etc were also decorated with pink balloons and all the staff, including security personnel, were women.

Voting, which was sluggish in the morning, picked pace by afternoon.  Till 9 am, two hours after the voting commenced, just 5.4% voters had exercised their franchise. By 1 pm, the figure had grown to 29.4.

In some polling booths, voting continued till well beyond 6pm, as the voters who had entered the booth premises before the scheduled end of voting at 6pm, were allowed to cast their vote. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Votes Hours Before Leaving To Consign Her Mother’s Mortal Remains To Ganga
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Election 2023: Sadhvi Pragya Dismisses Congress's Violence Allegations, Calls Them Fear-Driven...

MP Election 2023: Sadhvi Pragya Dismisses Congress's Violence Allegations, Calls Them Fear-Driven...

Bhopal: More Than 200 Complaints Related To Election Irregularities Reported On Polling Day

Bhopal: More Than 200 Complaints Related To Election Irregularities Reported On Polling Day

Bhopal: 27 BU, 13 CU, 23 VVPAT Changed In Polling

Bhopal: 27 BU, 13 CU, 23 VVPAT Changed In Polling

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote