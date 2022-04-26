Curfew during night will continue in riot-hit Khargone, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Tuesday curfew in Khargone during night will continue.

Talking to media persons he said, "There is complete peace in Khargone. Curfew during daytime has been lifted but night curfew will continue on a precautionary side. We will take a decision on night curfew after a review of the situation over there."

Khargone witnessed a riot on the day of Ramnavami when a procession was pelted with stones.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:15 PM IST