Crackdown Skips Influential Names In Bhopal As Action Drags On | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing drive against encroachments within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and 50-metre buffer zone of the Bhoj Wetland has come under scrutiny after several influential property owners including the nephew of a sitting corporator, Kunal Builders and Mrs India winner Amrita Tripathi, allegedly remained untouched despite their structures being identified by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These names have been mentioned in speaking orders issued by BMC (FP has copy).

While the BMC completed hearings in 46 cases on April 21 and prepared speaking orders, action has so far been taken against only 16 structures. Proceedings in the remaining 30 cases are still pending, raising questions about delays and selective enforcement.

A ground inspection by Free Press in Sevaniya Gond, Bilkheda and nearby villages found several farmhouses, boundary walls, swimming pools and permanent buildings standing immediately adjacent to FTL markers. Despite the alleged violations, no demolition has taken place in many of these cases. Petitioner Rashid Noor Khan, who had earlier submitted a list of 21 alleged encroachers before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), questioned why action has not been initiated against several prominent names despite their inclusion in official records.

Questions over speaking orders

Several anomalies have surfaced in BMC's speaking orders. One entry identifies a property merely as "Lake House" without mentioning the owner's name. Local inquiries indicate the structure belongs to Krishna Ghadge, nephew of corporator Vilas Rao Ghadge. Similarly, another property in Sevaniya Gond has been listed only under the surname "Nigam", despite being among the identified encroachments.

Among them is Mrs India winner Amrita Tripathi who contends that her farmhouse was constructed in 2009 and that any action should be preceded by a re-demarcation of the FTL boundary. Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy has also been listed for a house, tin shed and pump house allegedly falling within the affected zone, yet no action has been taken so far.

Major structures listed in BMC speaking orders

| Owner/Institution | Structure Identified |

| ------------------------------------ | ------------------------------------ |

| Energy Infrared Pvt Ltd | Fencing and illegal construction |

| Puneet Bansal | Fencing, construction, swimming pool |

| Rekha Tiwari | Fencing, construction, swimming pool |

| Jaya Nainwani | Permanent house and boundary wall |

| Mukesh Chaudhary | House, boundary wall, swimming pool |

| Chit Goyal | Boundary wall and swimming pool |

| Kiran Goyal | Permanent house |

| MP State Equestrian Academy | House, tin shed and pump house |

| Maithili Sharan Gupta & Savita Gupta | House, boundary wall and tin shed |

| Rajesh Sharab | Permanent house and boundary wall |

| Krishna Ghadge | Permanent house and boundary wall |

| Hotel Torqash | Permanent fencing |

| Hotel Sayaji | Swimming pool and boundary wall |

| Bharti Saxena | Two-storey house and boundary wall |

| Amrit Tripathi | House and boundary wall |

| Guddi Bai | Boundary wall and tin-shed house |

| Mrs Nigam | Permanent boundary wall |

| Kunal Builders | Park fencing and cement road |

| Devendra Jain | Permanent room and boundary wall |

| Preeti & Satendra Agarwal | Marriage garden and permanent house |

Official Statement

TT Nagar SDM Archana Rawat Sharma said notices have been issued in all six objection cases and hearings are expected to conclude within two to three days, remaining are the responsibility of BMC.