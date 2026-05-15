Corporations, Boards Heads To Be Trained At Good Governance School | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed chairmen and members of the corporations, boards, and authorities will be imparted with training.

According to reports, efforts are underway to organise a half-day training on May 18. At the training session to be held at the Good Governance School, they will be informed how to work in corporations. The school has also fixed the points for training.

The office-bearers will be informed about the system of working in the corporations, boards, and authorities and informed about the financial management and the government policies.

The politicians will also be informed about their rights and duties, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present at the inaugural session of the programme.

The officers will impart them with training. It is happening for the first time that the chairmen of the corporations and boards are being imparted training.

In corporations, disputes between ministers, chairmen, and officers often take place, so they will be informed about it, too.