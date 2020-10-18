Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh 6th in country with 1.7 % fatality rate

With 2,753 deaths as on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh stands on sixth position recording 1.7 per cent fatality rate in the country, while it ranks tenth with regard to the Covid-19 toll. Madhya Pradesh stands on 10th spot in the country in death cases in top ten states.

The corona recovery rate in the state has jumped to 90 %, while the active case percentage stands at 9. The State’s total case tally reached 1,59,158, while the active cases have come down to 13698. So far 142707 people have been cured of the infection in the state.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar lead with 94 per cent. Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, and Jharkhand have recorded 92 per cent, while the recovery rate in Delhi stands at 91.

The administration is keeping fingers crossed as there is anticipation that the cases would go up in the festive seasons as it happened during Onam. Even Union health minister Harshvardhan has asked people to take precautions and celebrate festivals at home citing a spike in cases in Kerala during Onam. With Navratri on, people are thronging temples for darshan, throwing all caution to winds. Even as the administration has issued strict guidelines, violations of protocol could be seen at temples, Pandal and tableaux spots.

In fatality rates, Punjab leads with 3 per cent mortality rate (fatality rate) followed by Maharashtra which reported 2.6 per cent. Punjab recorded 3,999 deaths so far while Maharashtra has reported 41,965 deaths cases.

Gujarat reported 2.3 per cent fatality rate with 3,626 deaths while West Bengal reported 1.9 per cent with 5,922 and Delhi has reported 1.8 per cent with 5,981 death cases and Madhya Pradesh reported 1.7 per cent death rate with 2753 deaths cases.