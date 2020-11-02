Coronavirus in MP: 635 fresh corona cases in the state; No corona in Sehore, Agar-Malwa, Niwari, Burhanpur

BHOPAL: Congress MLA Laxman Singh tested corona positive on Monday. He is the second member of Digvijaya Singh family who has tested Covid positive. Earlier, Jaivardhan Singh had tested positive.

The state reported 635 corona positive cases on Monday taking the tally to 172717 and toll to 2965 with seven new deaths. In all, 868 patients were cured in single day. Monday’s recovery rate was 136.6 per cent in the state. The overall recovery rate is 93.3 per cent. So far, 161454 people have been cured.

State’s corona positive rate was 2.6 per cent on Monday with 24161 samples sent for testing of which 134 samples were rejected. State has reported 8298 positive cases so far.

According to information, Harda reported 21 positive cases while Betul, Morena, Satna and Rewa reported 16 cases each on Monday. Sagar reported 17 and Balaghat reported 15 positive cases. About 37 districts reported 10 or less than 10 cases in the state. Four districts like Sehore, Agar-Malwa, Niwari, Burhanpur did not report any case while Panna, Alirajpur, and Seoni reported one case each.

Indore reported 76 cases, talking its tally to 34,195 and number of deaths to 682. Jabalpur and Gwalior reported 30 cases each.

146 new patients add to city's tally

State capital reported 146 new cases on Monday taking the corona caseload to 25,034 and toll to 482. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) contributed 76 tests results to the tally. AIIMS gave 14 positive tests while 15 test results were issued by Gandhi Medical College (GMC). Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), RKDF and BMHRC issued six, seven and eight test results respectively. Nobel Hospital, LNM contributed four test results each while Parul Hospital and Dr Lalpath Lab released three test results each. Peoples, Gastro Care, Anant Shri Hospital and National Antigen contributed one each. Bansal Hospital reported two tests.