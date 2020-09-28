Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: With 2,250 positive cases, covid positive rate slips to 9 % from 12%

BHOPAL: The State Covid-19 positive percentage slid down to 9.0 Monday from 12.2, recorded the previous day. However, Indore and Jabalpur continued to report increasing positive cases pushing the corona caseload to 1,24,359 on the day. As per the health department, 2250 positive cases were reported in state on Monday. During the day 21638 samples were tested across the state. So far 2242 people have died fighting the virus. There are 21980 active cases in the State, while 99944 have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Indore accounts for 23075 positive cases and 551 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 18,231 cases and toll to 384 deaths. Ujjain reports 2930 positive cases with 93 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 705 while Neemuch has 1962 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1498 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3253. Jabalpur recorded 9397 cases. Morena recorded 2551 cases while Mandsaur has 1526 cases and Dhar has recorded 2202 cases. Dewas has reported 1386 Cases. Sagar recorded 2383 cases.Tikamgarh has 780 cases and Raisen has recorded 1222 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 942 cases. Sheopur has 838 cases and Rewa has 1667 cases while Rajgarh has 1258 and Barwani recorded 1786 cases. Chhindwara has 1273 and Vidisha has 1648 cases. Shajapur has 883 cases while Damoh has 1604 cases.

Datia has 1205 cases while Satna has 1453 cases and Jhabua has 1355 cases. Panna has 657 cases and Balaghat has 995 cases while Sehore has 1509 cases.

Hoshangabad has 1551 cases and Narsingpur has 2344 cases while Betul has 1745 cases and Shivpuri has 2060 cases. Ratlam recorded 1955 cases. Chhattarpur has 1212 cases. Ashok Nagar has 471 and Agar-Malwa has reported 387 cases. Sidhi has reported 809 cases and Singrauli has 775 cases while Shahdol has 1901 cases. Guna has 738 cases while Anuppur has 1042 cases and Alirajpur has 955 cases.