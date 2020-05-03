Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Collectors to take decisions in 3 zones on basis of conditions

The state government has asked the collectors to take decisions in the third phase of the lockdown, keeping in view the spread of the corona virus.

The Central government has issued directives to start various activities in each zone.

The Centre has given relaxations to start many activities in orange and green zones, but it allowed only limited activities in red zone.

Main markets, malls, cinema halls, religious and other places will remain closed, according to the Central government’s guidelines.

Besides, there were instructions to start various economic activities. Nevertheless, the collectors have been told to take decisions on the basis of local conditions.

The shops, set up in Mohallas outside containment zones and single shops, have been allowed to reopen, but the collectors have to take a decision.

According to reports, the collectors of Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain have allowed the activities that were on during the second phase of the lockdown, but they declined to let any new activities there.

Besides main markets, there are several bazaars in red zones where shops are adjacent to each other, so the government will not allow those shops to restart.

It is clear in the Central government’s guidelines that, the rules can be made stricter, but extra relaxations cannot be given.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the collectors that effective steps should be taken to check the spread of the corona pandemic.

He urged the collectors to pay special attention to corona-hit areas and strictly implement the lockdown rules.