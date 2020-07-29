Coronavirus in Bhopal: People can avail paid quarantine facility; check here for full list of hotels

People who came in contact with COVID-19 patients can quarantine themselves in private hotels by paying charges, Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania on Tuesday announced.

In a video, the collector said the quarantine facilities can be availed by contacting SDMs. "Those who have come in contact with the positive patients should quarantine themselves. The quarantine centre has also been arranged for everyone. For those who want to be quarantined in private hotels can do so in the marked hotels at their own expense. The list of private hotels can be availed by contacting SDMs," he said.

"The charges based on the arrangements is also fixed. It is compulsory for people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients to go under institutional quarantine in Bhopal," he added.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Health Department, there are 5,673 COVID-19 cases in Bhopal including 1,994 active cases, 4,758 recovered cases and 160 deaths.

List of hotels available for paid quarantine:

Hotel Sandalwood, Kolar Road

Hotel Radhik Palace Sarvdharm

Hotel Jalsa, Hoshangabad

Hotel Grand Regency, Kolar

Happy Stay Hotel, Sarvdharm Sector A

Hotel Radha Madhav, Kolar Road

Hotel Bamchik, Govindpura

Hotel Rajvansh, Baypass Karond

Hotel Kamla Bhavan, Govindpura

Hotel Pahal Residency, Govindpura

Hotel Rajhans Resort, ISBT

Hotel Ganpati MP Nagar Zone 2

Hotel Rewa, Regency Zone- 1

Hotel Rajhans Regency, 271, Zone-2, MP

Hotel Suraj State Hanger

Hotel Vishnu Vilaas, New Market

Hotel Sri Palace, New Market

Hotel Mid City, New Market

Hotel Mid Town, New Market