Coronavirus in Bhopal: Congress MLA PC Sharma tests positive for COVID-19; tally jumps to 6,647

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal reported 168 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to 6,647. 176 patients have succumbed to the virus so far. 3,963 patients have recovered from the infection. The active COVID-19 cases in Bhopal are 2,508.

COVID-19 positive cases on Friday:

1. A 25-year-old youth from BJP office tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Two people tested positive from 74 Bungalow Swami Ganganagar.

3. Three people reported positive from Sai Residency Bairagarh.

4. Five people from Arera Colony tested positive.

5. Two people reported positive from Neem Wali Gali Jinsi crossing.

6. Six people were infected from Om Nagar Lalghati.

7. Five people belonging to the same family from Dawood Ahmed Gali Fatehgarh got infected.

8. Two infants of 16 days reported positive from Municipal Corporation Dussehra ground.

9. One tested positive from AIIMS.

10. A woman tested positive from Jaypee Hospital.

11. Six people from same family reported positive from Shivajinagar.

12. A doctor in the medicine department of Gandhi Medical College tested positive.

13. Doctor Asif Khan Assistant Superintendent Hamidia Hospital also tested positive.

14. One person reported positive from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 31,806, active cases 8,668, new cases 838, deaths 867, discharged 22,271 people tested so far 7,67,571.