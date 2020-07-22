Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 153 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,822

Bhopal recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,822 on Wednesday. The death toll also rose to 143.

Around 54 people will be discharged today from Chirayu Hospital after recovering from COVID-19. A doctor from Gandhi Medical College tested positive for coronavirus, while three people from Professor Colony tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh recorded 785 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state-wide infection count to 24,095 on Tuesday, while 18 more patients succumbed to the disease.

With 18 more people succumbing to the viral infection on Tuesday, the death toll went up to 756. Of them, four fatalities each were reported from Bhopal and Indore, while one each patient died in Morena, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar, Barwani, Datia, Hoshangabad, Jhabua and Guna.

Also, a total of 573 persons were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 16,257. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 70 to 6,225, while the death toll increased to 299, a state health department bulletin said.