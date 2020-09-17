Coronavirus in Bhopal: 266 positive cases take the tally to 15,162, death toll reaches 339

Bhopal: The state capital reported 266 positive cases on Thursday taking its tally to 15,162 and toll to 339.

AIIMS campus reported one positive.

Three positive including two doctors have been reported from Gandhi Medical College (GMC).

A doctor has been tested positive in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

One positive came from JP Hospital.

Jawaharlal Cancer Hospital reported one positive.

IISER campus and MANIT campus reported one positive each.

25th Battalion reported one position.

EME centre reported two positives.

Vidhan Sabha reported three positives.

Arera Hills police station reported one positive.

Police Line (Nehru Nagar) reported one positive.

Police Academy (Bhauri) and SSB Centre reported two positives case each.

Police station Bilkhiria and Sukhi Sewania reported one positive case each.

Ruchi Life Escape (Jatkhedi) reported three positives and two of them are from same family.

Shivaji Nagar reported two positives in same family.

Shymla Hills reported one positive each.

Revera Township reported one positive.

Char Imli reported two positives.

E-8, Arera Colony reported four positives in same family. E-3 (Arera Colony) reported one positive.

Navi Bag Quarantine Centre reported four positive.

Five positives have been reported from same family in Omega Nagar ( Anand Nagar).

Two positive were reported from Lalghati, Canal Kinship (Salaiya) and Jahangirabad each.

Regal Mohini Homes recorded two positives in same family.

Two posiitves have been reported in Indira Vihar colony (Lalghati).

Railway Colony (Habibganj) reported four positives in same family.

Two positives in same family have been reported in Bagsewania.

Three positives in same family have been reported from Sarvadharm Colony (Kolar).

Gurunanakpura (Raisen Road) reported two positives in same family.

Natasha Apartment reported two positives in same family.