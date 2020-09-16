Coronavirus in Bhopal: 247 positive cases take the tally to 14,896; death toll breach 300 mark

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported 247 positives taking its tally to 14,896 and toll to 330. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bangrasia reported a corona blast with 17 positives on Wednesday. One positive came from the 25th Battalion. Police control room reported one positive. ITBP (Kanha Saiya) reported three positives.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “These positives cases are from those who joined duty in CRPF after leaves. They are kept in quarantine before joining the duty so these are cases are reported from there.”

Five doctors reported positive in Gandhi Medical College. Similarly, two doctors have been reported positive in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). RK Hospital reported one doctor positive.

Three positives have been reported from Char Imli. One positive has been reported from 74-Bungalow. Similarly, one positive has been reported in Shymla Hills. E-1, E-4, E-5, E-7 (Arera Colony) reported one positive each. Manipuram (Char Imli) reported two members positives in the same family. Five have been tested positive in Priyanka Nagar (Kolar) and four of them are in the same family.

Three positives were reported in the same family in Lakherapura. Danish Kunj reported five positives and three of them are from the same family while remaining two are in other family.

Ayodhya Nagar, Saket Nagar, Ruchi Life Escape, HK Home (Kolar), Rajat Vihar, Dev Lok CTO (Bairagarh) and PNB Colony (Idgarh hills) reach reported three positives in respective families. Two positives cases have been reported in same family in Katara Hills. Similarly, BDA Colony, Koh-e-Fiza, reported three positives and two of them are in same family.