Coronavirus in Bhopal: 193 positive cases take the tally to 10,517 and death toll to 267

Bhopal: State capital reported another corona blast with 193 positive cases taking the tally to 10,517 and death toll to 267. District administration has focused on pocket based strategy to check the spread of corona virus in the state capital.

SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said, “District administration is working as per protocol with containment zones at micro level to check the spread the corona virus infection simultaneously isolating the infected people. Suspects are being quarantined for their safety. All these things are being implemented as per protocol.”

The 25th battalion reported five positives and Police Radio colony reported two positive. Samardha Tola reported five positives. Krishna Nagar reported four positives. Capital Mall reported one positive. Four more positives have been reported from Kolar.

Dr Sandip Maravi of Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), JP Hospital has been tested positive. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported two positives and both are doctors. CMCH reported four positive including two doctors. A doctor came positive in Malviya Nagar. Rishipuram and Platinum Plaza reported one each cases. Crime branch and Piplani police station reported one each.

Ruchi Life Escape reported two positives. District Jail reported two positives while 74-Bungalow reported three positives including a doctor. New Market and Veterinary hospital reported one positive each.

Amrai (Bagsewania) reported three positives. SCC Military Camp reported two positives. ISH Kripa Hospital (Koh-e-Fiza) reported two positives.

Bhim Nagar reported three positives. Anand Nagar reported three positives. Rajendra Nagar (Bairagarh) reported two positives. Ayodhya Nagar reported four positives and two of them reported positive in phase-5 and remaining two positive in Sector G in families. Subedar Colony (Tilmalpura) reported two positive. Moti Apartment (Barkhedi) reported two positives. Priyadarshani Nagar reported two positives. Dhamkheda village reported two positives. South TT Nagar reported two positives. Pride City (Katra Hills) reported two positives.