Consumers protection gets a facelift, allows file complaint from anywhere

Prof Bejon Misra, consumer expert and founder of The Aware Consumer, said there is should be a system in place for consumers to go to a third party as every complaint should not go through judicial process.

“The direct selling industry in India has evolved over the years and is currently Rs 13,000 crore industry in India. With an existing money-back policy, direct selling companies like Amway have already ensured consumer protection,” said Rajat Banerji, mentor, FICCI Direct Selling Task Force, and national head of corporate affairs, Amway India.

Ganesh Kollegal, member of FICCI E-Commerce Committee, said consumer protection law has received a facelift after 33 years, which is laudable. Anand Vijay Jha, VP & Head - Corporate Affairs, Walmart India, said the success of the act will lie in its implementation and how can the system improve. Ishteyaque Amjad, VP, public affairs, Coca-Cola India, said, “We all are consumers, we must treat consumers the way we would like to be treated.”