Consumers protection gets a facelift, allows file complaint from anywhere

The new Consumer Protection Act allows consumers to file complaints with the court from anywhere. Earlier, consumers were required to file a complaint in the area where the seller or service provider was located.
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department principal secretary Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said New Consumer Protection Act proposes a slew of methods and tightens the existing rules to further safeguard consumer rights. He was speaking at the webinar on New Consumer Protection Act, 2019, organised by FICCI on Friday. “This is a perfect move considering the rise in e-commerce purchases, where the seller can be located anywhere. Act also allows consumer to seek a hearing through video conferencing, saving him both money and time,” he said.
Prof Bejon Misra, consumer expert and founder of The Aware Consumer, said there is should be a system in place for consumers to go to a third party as every complaint should not go through judicial process.
“The direct selling industry in India has evolved over the years and is currently Rs 13,000 crore industry in India. With an existing money-back policy, direct selling companies like Amway have already ensured consumer protection,” said Rajat Banerji, mentor, FICCI Direct Selling Task Force, and national head of corporate affairs, Amway India.
Ganesh Kollegal, member of FICCI E-Commerce Committee, said consumer protection law has received a facelift after 33 years, which is laudable. Anand Vijay Jha, VP & Head - Corporate Affairs, Walmart India, said the success of the act will lie in its implementation and how can the system improve. Ishteyaque Amjad, VP, public affairs, Coca-Cola India, said, “We all are consumers, we must treat consumers the way we would like to be treated.”
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)