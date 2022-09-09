Consistency, confidence helped these wannabe doctors crack NEET

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the top-rankers in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the city have cleared the medical entrance exam in their first attempt. Another commonality between them is that they all kept away from social media. The results of the examination were announced at around midnight on Wednesday.

They used various means to burn stress - from playing football to sketching to watching comic videos on YouTube to talking with parents, teachers and friends. Consistency and confidence was their success mantra.

Free Press talked with some of the aspiring doctors.

Excerpts:

Akshat Vishwakarma (AIR 291) | FPJ

‘Consistency and revision’

Akshat Vishwakarma said, “Consistency and revision has helped me achieve this success. This was my first attempt. My father is a businessman and my mother is a nursing superintendent at Railway Hospital, Nishatpura. I used to study for 6-8 hours every day. The credit for my success goes to my parents and teachers. I used to watch comedy shows on YouTube to burn stress.”

Kanishk M. Singh (AIR 1177) | FPJ

‘Fixed short-time goals’

Kanishk M. Singh said, “I had no fixed hours of study. One some days, I studied for up to 12 hours, on other days, for just two hours. NCERT books and study material provided by the coaching institute formed the basis of my studies. I fixed short-time goals for myself. Both my parents are doctors. I am thinking of joining AIIMS, Nagpur. I was not on social media till NEET was over. Consistency is my success mantra. Playing football was my stress-buster. Both my parents are practising doctors- Dr Randhir Singh and Dr Monica Singh.”

Afeefa Afreen (AIR 1065) | FPJ

‘Concept-building important’

Afeefa Afreen said, “Both my parents are private practitioner doctors. I studied NCERT books thoroughly. Confidence and consistency helped me achieve this rank. I feel concept-building is very important. It was my parents’ dream that I should become a doctor. During Covid-19, I saw how my parents worked hard and how they saved the lives of people. That strengthened my resolve to make a career in the field of medicine. I want to specialise either in Radiology or Dermatology. Whenever I felt stressed I took short breaks and talked with my teachers and my parents.”

Deep Aswani (AIR 1150) | FPJ

‘Group study helped a lot’

Deep Aswani said, “I was quite comfortable with chemistry and biology. As for physics, I focused on concepts and formulae. We three-four friends used to study in a group and that helped me a lot. My father works for the Income Tax Department while my mother is a homemaker. I used to sketch to burn stress.”