Congress Should Clear Its Stand On UCC: CM Mohan Yadav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has demanded the Congress make its stance clear over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He made the statement during an informal chat with the press in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

The committee on the UCC submitted its report, Yadav said, adding that the Congress looks at issues like the UCC and Bhojshala from the electoral gains and gives communal colour to them.

People belonging to all religions gave their opinions on the UCC, but the Congress kept away from it, he said.

According to Yadav, when the UCC committee collected opinions from various political parties, the Congress boycotted it.

Yadav said Congress leaders gave their personal opinions over the UCC, but the party evaded an opinion.

Congress legislator Arif Masood opposed it, and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar demanded the exclusion of tribal people from the UCC.

On the other hand, MPCC president Jitu Patwari said the government diverted the people's attention from the real issues in the garb of UCC. Nobody gave a clear opinion on it.

The committee prepared the UCC reports in three volumes. In the first volume, it gave suggestions, analysing the international, national and state-level laws and traditions. The third volume deals with the suggestions given by the people on the UCC.