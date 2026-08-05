Congress Orders Statewide Dissolution Of Departments; BJP Disbands Datia Unit After Bypoll Assessment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have dissolved key organisational units in Madhya Pradesh, with each party citing different reasons behind the move on Wednesday.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has dissolved all its departments, cells and their units across the state with immediate effect as part of an organisational restructuring exercise.

According to an order issued by MP Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary on August 5, 2026, the decision was taken in line with the directives of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The order states that all departments, cells and their units functioning under the MP Congress at every level stand dissolved with immediate effect. The move is part of the party's organisational reorganisation process.

BJP Dissolves Datia District Unit

A day earlier, the BJP dissolved its Datia district organisational unit with immediate effect following a review of the Datia Assembly by-election results.

The order, issued by BJP state office secretary Shyam Mahajan on August 4, 2026, said the decision was taken on the instructions of BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and based on the recommendations of a committee formed to assess the bypoll outcome.

As part of the decision, the BJP dissolved the district office-bearers, district executive committee, mandals, morchas, cells and all departmental units under the Datia district organisation with immediate effect.

While the Congress move is part of a statewide organisational restructuring, the BJP's decision is limited to its Datia district unit following the bypoll review.