Congress Jumbo PCC Committee Formed In Bhopal: Patwari Unveils Compact 88-Member Team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much awaited list of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has come in which a compact body has been declared. The body of 88 people includes 71 general secretaries along with 17 vice presidents leaders of to former chief ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath have also got space in the list.

The list came almost 10 months after the appointment of the new state president Jitu Patwari, several times the party leaders claimed that the list will come soon, but it took almost 10 months to get announced.

The party leaders claimed that women have been given representation in the appointments, the region has also been taken care of so that representation from every region was tried to include.

It is claimed that Patwari has included all these sections - Dalit, tribal, backward and minority - in his executive as per the wish of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Balance has also been made between the youth and the seniors and to make it look aggressive, most of the workers below the age of 50 have been given place as leaders, while seniors have also been given representation for the benefit of the experience of the seniors.

This time Patwari has focus on quality rather than quantity, i.e. quality rather than number and people with expertise should get a chance.

It is claimed that some are strong at the grassroots level, some are computer savvy, some also included and those who are not electoral leaders at present but can become leaders of the future

Patwair had tried to raise second, third and fourth line of leadership keeping in mind.

In the 16 member executive committee

Former chief ministers Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath leader of opposition Umang Singhar, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, Dr Govind Singh, Ajay Singh, Vivek Tankha and other leaders are present.

Among the permanent 33 invitees members, Bhupendra Gupta, Alok Charutvedi, Sobha Oza Rameshwar Nikhra, Raja Pateria and other leaders are included.

Among the 17 vice presidents, the MLA Arif Masood, Jaivardhan Singh, Phool Singh Baria, Priyavrat Singh, Rajeev Singh , Sukhdeo Singh and many other leaders are present.