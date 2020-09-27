Congress announces 9 more candidates for MP Assembly by-poll

The Congress on Sunday released the second list of nine candidates for the Madhya Pradesh by-polls. The party had earlier released the list of 15 candidates.

The names were cleared by party president Sonia Gandhi.

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the by-poll dates on September 29. But the political temperature is already at all-time high as parties are preparing for the by-elections on 28 seats.

The PCC general secretary Rajiv Singh informed that in the list announced on Sunday, Pankaj Upadhaya will contest from Joura constituency, Ajab Singh Kushwaha from Sumawali, Satish Sikarwar from Gwalior East, Harivallabh Shukla from Pohri, Kanhiya Ram Lodhi from Mungawali, Parul Sahu from Surkhi, Uttam Raj Inranjan Singh from Mandhata, Abhishek Singh Tinku Bana from Badnawar and Rakesh Patidar from Suwasara.