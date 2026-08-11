Collector Somesh Mishra Warns Action Over Delayed Public Complaints In MP’s Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Somesh Mishra has directed the officials to ensure a solution to the complaints identified during the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas Abhiyan.

Mishra issued the directive at the time-limit meeting on Monday when he reviewed the status of the complaints identified for solution at the camps to be organised under the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas Abhiyan.

Mishra also reviewed the complaints at the time-limit meeting and expressed anger at the officials for the long-pending cases.

According to Mishra, the officers, who have not solved the problems of the common man within the time limit, will face action.

Mishra also directed the officers to issue show-cause notices to the officials concerned.

Mishra also reviewed the preparations for the Independence Day function and asked the officials to complete all arrangements by August 13.

Rehearsal for the I-Day function will take place on August 13. The collector also directed the officials to organise various events under the Har Ghar Tiranga.

He also reviewed the arrangements for the Nagdwari fair and directed the officials to ensure all facilities were available to the devotees and deploy forces to maintain law and order.

He also asked the sub-divisional magistrate and Tehsilders to inspect the moong procurement centres in their respective areas. They should ensure that the centres procure only standard moong, Mishra said.

Because of the ongoing monsoon, all the departments are to inspect the maintenance of roads, he said.

Additional collector Rajesh Shukla and other officials participated in the meeting.