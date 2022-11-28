Cold wave sweeps east MP, temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cold wave swept the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, where temperatures in 18 places dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below on Sunday. This condition will continue till November 28 after which it will increase slightly. After December 1, temperature will decrease again in the state.

On Saturday, Malajkhand recorded minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius while Pachmarhi hill station recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of 9.8, 11.6, 9.2 and 8.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior respectively. The temperature at 18 places dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below.

According to meteorological department, the weather will remain dry for next two days and the cold conditions will continue for next two to three days. The western disturbance, which was over Pakistan has become weak infusing cold in central part and northern parts of country.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh, told Free Press that there was no system, at present. After November 28, western disturbance is likely to be active and then temperature will increase a little bit. After December 1, temperature will start reducing again in MP.”

Night temp on Nov 26 & early hours of Nov 27

Cities Temp (degrees Celsius)

Pachmarhi 5.2

Malajhkhand 6.3

Nowgaon 6.5

Umaria 7.2

Raisen 7.4

Gwalior 8.4

Mandla 8.3

Datia 8.5