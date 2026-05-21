CM Mohan Yadav Announces Extension Of Wheat Procurement Deadline Till May 28 For Farmers With Booked Slots

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief for farmers across Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that the state government will continue wheat procurement till May 28 for all farmers who had booked their slots by May 23.

The announcement comes amid complaints from farmers regarding long waiting queues and delays at procurement centres despite having confirmed booking slots for wheat sale.

Addressing the media, CM Mohan Yadav said the state government remains committed to farmer welfare and is continuously taking farmer-friendly decisions during the “Farmer Welfare Year.”

प्रदेश में अब तक किसानों से रिकॉर्ड 91 लाख मीट्रिक टन से अधिक गेहूं का उपार्जन किया जा चुका है।



किसानों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए गेहूं उपार्जन की अवधि 23 मई से बढ़ाकर 28 मई, 2026 तक कर दी गई है।



जिनके भी स्लॉट बुक हुए हैं, ऐसे सभी किसानों से गेहूं उपार्जन करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/M3fW5sD4BY — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 20, 2026

He stated that the government decided to extend the procurement period after receiving feedback from farmers facing difficulties in selling their produce within the earlier deadline.

“Farmers informed us that despite booking slots, they were unable to sell wheat due to long queues at procurement centres. Therefore, we have decided that all farmers who have booked their slots by May 23 will be allowed to sell their wheat till May 28,” the Chief Minister said.

MP has broken its previous record in wheat procurement this year

Highlighting the state’s procurement achievements, the CM said Madhya Pradesh has broken its previous record in wheat procurement this year. While nearly 77 lakh metric tonnes of wheat were procured last year, the state is now expected to cross 100 lakh metric tonnes this season.

“So far, around 91 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have already been procured. Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in the country in terms of wheat procurement from farmers,” he added.

CM Mohan Yadav also said that despite several global and logistical challenges, the government has ensured smooth procurement operations.

He mentioned that storage management, transportation, weather conditions, and procurement of gunny bags remained major challenges during the process.

“Despite all difficulties, we increased storage capacity and ensured proper arrangements for farmers. Our government is committed to farmer welfare,” he said.

Farmers to receive ₹2,625 per quintal for wheat

The Chief Minister further assured that farmers would continue to receive ₹2,625 per quintal for wheat at procurement centres under the state’s support scheme.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of farmers who were worried about delays in procurement despite completing slot bookings within the stipulated time.