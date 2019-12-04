Classmates sodomise minor boy in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A 12-year-old boy was sodomised by his classmates at the home of one of the juveniles’s friend’s.

The incident came to light on when the student refused to go to school and narrated his ordeal to father.

SHO Piplani Rakesh Shrivastava said, a case under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and also under relevant section of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

The minor told police that on Tuesday afternoon two of his classmates lured him on pretext of playing. They took him to one their common friend’s home where they sodomised him and threatened him with dire consequences if he were to reveal the matter to anyone, the SHO said.

But the boy narrated his ordeal to his parents. After which he along with his father approached Piplani police station.