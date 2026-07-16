Classical Vocalist Indrani Mukherjee Calls For Ban On TV Reality Shows, Says They 'Spoil Children' | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned classical vocalist Indrani Mukherjee from Kolkata has strongly criticised televised reality shows.

She described them as a destructive business that is spoiling children. She argued that since the shows lacked healthy competition, they should be banned.

Indrani , an expert in the Purab Ang style of Thumri, was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the inaugural day of national workshop on Thumri and Dadra Vocal Training organised by the Department of Music at Nutan College on Wednesday.

She said that her dream was to pass on the legacy of Indian music to the next generation. She advocated for making music education mandatory from the very first grade to foster children's all-round development and discipline.

According to Indrani, music is not merely a means to display technical skill; it is the most powerful medium for expressing emotions.

She also said that thumri is an independent genre of classical music in its own right; it is better not to label it 'semi-classical'.