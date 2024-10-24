Class 1 Girl Was Aware Of Good & Bad Touch, Thus Foiled Rape Bid: Cops In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The six-year-old girl, who was allegedly molested by her neighbour in the Shahjahanabad area on Tuesday, was aware of good and bad touch and so fought out the accused when he made physical advances towards her and escaped, said police. Police said that the child is being counselled.

The accused, who has been sent to jail, has confessed before the police, that he intended to rape the girl, but failed in his attempt as the child screamed, bit his hand and after unlocking the latch, escaped. Shahjahanabad ACP Nihit Upadhyay told Free Press that the minor studies in class 1 at a private school in Bhopal. Since her days as a kindergarten student, her school had been spreading awareness among the students regarding good touch and bad touch.

The girl had grasped the nuances of the same well, and when her neighbour, Raju Oswal, latched the door of his house after bringing her inside to molest her, she bit his hand, unlocked the latch, screamed and fled, which gave Oswal no room to violate her further. ACP Upadhyay further added that all the credit for foiling the rape attempt on the girl first goes to her school, and then to the girl herself, for her bravery she displayed.

Accused had liquor with child’s father just before incident: TI

Shahjahanabad police station TI UPS Chouhan told Free Press that shortly before the incident, the girl’s father had called Oswal to his house and the duo had liquor together. While leaving, Oswal spotted the girl, and his intentions turned malicious. He then pulled the girl into his house to commit the despicable crime, but could not succeed, TI Pal said.