Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Launches Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the Bhopal Gas Tragedy caused immense harm to ordinary citizens and the environment.

After 40 years, the state government has disposed of the waste lying at the Union Carbide factory, thereby erasing the stigma of the gas tragedy from Bhopal's soil.

The state government is now moving towards the proper management of the Union Carbide land, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while inaugurating the state-level event for Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 (A Tree in Mother's Name 2.0) campaign on World Environment Day at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium on Friday.

The Chief Minister planted saplings of Swarna Champa, Sita Ashok, Ramphal and Amla within the auditorium complex.

The Chief Minister honoured M/s Visag Bio-Fuel Pvt. Ltd. (Baraseoni, Balaghat), RCCPL Cement (Maihar), TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd.

(Mandideep, Raisen district), Ramrama Manganese and Mines (Baraseoni, Balaghat), Kesar Agrotech (Baraseoni, Balaghat), Municipal Council Seoni Malwa, Hamidia Hospital (Bhopal), Vijesh Lunawat Memorial Foundation (Bhopal), Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research (Indore) and DAV Public School, Surya Vihar (Singrauli) for outstanding work.