Chhatarpur: Grievance redressal camp held in Dikauli

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grievance redressal camp was held in Dikauli village under the chairmanship of MLA Pradhuman Singh. Those present included Bijawar MLA Rajesh Shukla, District Panchayat President Vidya Hariom Agnihotri.

At the beginning of the programme, social worker Hariom Agnihotri apprised the public representatives and top officials about regional problems. He said this area faces power cuts, water and fertiliser shortage.

He also mentioned about encroachment on government land in Dikauli. He suggested that a fruit nursery could be set up by making the land encroachment- free. Collector Sandeep GR assured of solutions to the problems.

In his address, Pradhuman Singh said that it was effort of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the government was reaching out to people to solve problems by organising camps.

“The poor in villages do not have land to build houses; the government is now making efforts for such people. They will be given cottage on government land," Singh said. The MLA asked sarpanchs and secretaries of the panchayats to identify the government land for the purpose.

Public representatives and officials solved villagers' problems at the camp. The villagers reached with over 24 applications and their problems were solved on the spot. The villagers’ problems were registered by setting up counters at camp site.

The beneficiaries of Chief Minister Sambal Yojana were given benefits and certificates. At the end of programme, villagers were administered oath to stay away from drugs.

On the occasion, District Collector Sandeep GR, District CEO Tapasya Singh, SDM Vikas Anand, District President Raghav Raja among others were present.