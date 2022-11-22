Chhatarpur: Farmer axed to death over land dispute, probe on

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Satai police have registered a case against six men on charges of attacking a farmer with an axe over land dispute that led to his death, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, farmer revealed the names of people involved in attack few minutes before his death.

Talking to media, the SDOP of Bijawar, Raghu Keshari, stated that the deceased has been identified as Ghanshyam Mishra (73), who was attacked by several men while he was guarding his farm. The accused attacked the farmer with an axe. Other farmers intervened and sustained injuries. They managed to escape and informed Mishra’s kin.

Mishra’s kin reached the spot and recorded a video of him revealing the names of the accused who had attacked him brutally. Mishra, before succumbing to injuries, said that Chhote, Manoj Mishra, Bablu Tiwari, Jammu Kaachi, Ramnarayan Mishra, Munna Mishra and two other unidentified men attacked him.

SDOP Keshari stated that the matter was being probed.

