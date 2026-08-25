Chhatarpur Collector Mrinal Meena Orders To Deduct Salary Of CMOs For Skipping Meetings; Directs Officials For Rehabilitation Of Ken-Betwa Project-Affected families

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur Collector Mrinal Meena issued a stern warning to officials, stating that negligence in the implementation of government schemes and resolution of public grievances would not be tolerated.

Addressing the weekly TL meeting at the Chhatarpur District Panchayat meeting hall on Monday, Collector Meena reviewed the rehabilitation of people displaced by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, public welfare schemes, and pending cases.

#WATCH | Displaced Due To Ken-Betwa River Project, Tribals Continue 'Chita Aandolan' On Day-10 In Chhatarpur, Demand Fair Compensation & Rehab Plan #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #KenBetwaProtest pic.twitter.com/JFo4YBDZMu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 16, 2026

During the meeting, the Collector directed officials to ensure basic amenities for families affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project at Karaundia, a newly developed settlement.

He instructed officials to immediately start a temporary Anganwadi centre, ensure the operation of a health centre with a doctor, and organise regular medical camps. He also directed officials to provide bicycles to eligible students, install sufficient hand pumps, restore electricity supply, and ensure regular distribution of rations.

The Excise Department was asked to maintain strict vigilance against the illegal sale of liquor in the area to prevent misuse of compensation money provided to displaced families.

The Collector directed that all unorganised workers employed at construction sites, urban bodies and other establishments be fully registered under the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana.

Labour inspectors were instructed to submit a consolidated report of registrations from all departments.

Regarding food safety, the Collector directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and Food Safety Officers to conduct regular sampling and take legal action against kitchens and restaurants operating without valid licences.

Drug inspectors were instructed to conduct surprise inspections of medical stores, take action against shops operating without registered pharmacists, and prevent the sale of banned and expired medicines.

Under the Chief Minister’s Public Confidence Campaign, revenue officials were instructed to set up mobile courts to hear cases and speed up the disposal of pending matters.

Urban local bodies were asked to prioritise the resolution of CM Helpline complaints, along with issues related to potholes, waterlogging and encroachments.

While reviewing departmental contempt cases, Collector Meena expressed displeasure with the PMGSY General Manager for failing to file a timely appeal and ensure compliance with court orders.

He directed officials to issue a show-cause notice to the GM.

The Collector also ordered the deduction of one day’s salary from the CMOs of Harpalpur and Maharajpur for remaining absent from important TL meetings without prior notice.

District Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Arajaria, Deputy Collectors, all SDMs, CMOs of local bodies, District CEO and district-level officers from various departments were present at the meeting.