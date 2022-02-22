Chhatarpur: Class-10 student commits suicide hours before exam

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class-10 student allegedly committed suicide hours before the Math exam on Tuesday, reportedly due to fear over not succeeding in the exam, sources said.

The deceased identified as Sumit Tamrakar, 17, was a student of Excellence School in Chhatarpur. He was to appear in the exam held on Tuesday.

According to information, Sumit, a resident of Shiv Colony in Chhatarpur town had dinner with his family members and went to his room for preparation of the exam. He had set the alarm clock.

When he didn’t wake up even after the alarm clock’s ring, his mother went to his room to make him wake up. On finding him missing from the room, his mother went to another room to check him and spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The family members told the police that Sumit was anxious whether he would succeed in the exam. They had counselled him and also asked him not to appear in the exam if he had any doubt.

The police said that no suicide note was recovered from spot. “Body has been handed over to family members after autopsy. A probe is on to establish the reason that prompted him to end his life,” said a police officer.

(With input from Jay Prakash, Chhatarpur)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:12 PM IST