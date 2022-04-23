Chemotherapy soon in Datia Dist hospital, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that a facility of chemotherapy would be made available in Datia District Hospital soon. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of a cancer counselling camp in Datia District Hospital on Saturday.

He appreciated the services of Senior Oncologist Dr Dinesh Pendharkar and his team. He said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in the field of medicine should take inspiration from Dr. Pendharkar.

Pendharkar said that under the guidance of Mishra, camps have been organized in Datia since 2014 for free treatment of cancer patients. Cancer Care Program was launched for the first time in the year 2014. Even today, arrangements are being made for free treatment and medicines for cancer patients in the district, he added.

The Minister later also met the people at his residence there. He listened to their problems and instructed the concerned departmental officers to solve them.

ALSO READ Wedding season not as rosy, say industry players in Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:54 PM IST