Charrakka, traditional brass vessel of Kerala exhibited at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, has exhibited ‘Charrakka,’ a traditional brass vessel of Kerala as a fifth Exhibit of the Week of the month on its social media platforms.

The seven-day exhibition which began on Monday is part of the latest and popular online series of the museum ‘Exhibit of the Week’.

The museum collected the traditional brass vessel of Kerala, used by the Musari community, in 1989. The height, diameter and sphericity of the exhibit are 31 cm, 120 cm and 340 cm.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra, says that initially, this series will focus on the masterpieces from its collection which are considered as unique for their contribution to the cultural history of a particular ethnic group or area.

Charrakka is a traditional brass vessel used by the Musari community of Kerala. It is a heavy vessel, circular in shape having a shallow base and wide-open mouth. It has handles on either side for lifting and carrying purposes. The vessel occupies a prominent place in the socio-cultural sphere and religious practices of the people of this region, he said.

Assistant Keeper of the Museum Sudeepa Roy says that Charrakka is found in different sizes. It is made by means of the lost-wax process of casting. Traditionally, it is used for large scale cooking during communal feasts, festivals, marriage parties and temple feasts.

It is widely used in temples for ‘Abhisheka’ purposes, preparing food like payasam. It is also used for preparing medicine. By filling it with water, floats of flowers are prepared for grand welcome ceremonies at the entrance and also used as interior décor elements. This kind of arrangement provides a pleasant look to the surroundings and entrance in any welcoming ceremony, she adds.