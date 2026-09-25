Chandrashekhar Becomes Organisational General Secretary Of MP BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party appointed organisational general secretaries in various states across the country on Thursday. The party appointed organisational general secretary from Telangana, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, as the organisational general secretary of Madhya Pradesh. The post of organisational general secretary remained vacant for eight months in the state. The post fell vacant after Hitanand Sharma's return to the RSS.

Tiwari, a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, came from the RSS to the BJP in 2013.

Before becoming the MP's organisational general secretary, he had been on the same position in Rajasthan and Telangana.

The RSS did not send any Pracharak to the BJP in the past five years. So, the party appointed those leaders who had been organisational secretaries in other states.

The party appointed regional organisational general secretary of MP and Chhattisgarh Ajay Jamwal as the state organisational general secretary of Maharashtra. Jamwal had been active in the state for a long time, but national co-organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash continues to be in charge of the MP.

Satish Dhaur was appointed to coordinate with the tribal people in four states, including MP.