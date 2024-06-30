Chak De India! World Cup Victory Turns Monsoon’s Midnight Into Diwali; MP Politicians Extend Wishes, Kailash Vijayvargiya Waves Tricolour (WATCH)

Chak De India! World Cup Victory Turns Monsoon’s Midnight Into Diwali; MP Politicians Extend Wishes, Kailash Vijayvargiya Waves Tricolour |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricket team bagged a historic victory by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after a long ‘13 years’. The World Cup win left the entire nation elated and overwhelmed at the same time.

Madhya Pradesh, which never fails to express itself, celebrated the World Cup trophy with crackers, lights and loud music creating a Diwali-like atmosphere on a monsoon midnight.

Not only residents, MP politicians also took to their official social media handles to congratulate team India and to hail their performance last night.

MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya joins the celebrations in Indore after India's victory in the T20 World Cup final pic.twitter.com/Il77PWfRNt — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

The elated minister Kailash Vijayavargiya reached Indore's Rajwada Palace with Tiranga in his hand and joined the victory celebration with residents waving the tricolour in full joy.

सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा !!!



टी-20 विश्वकप के फाइनल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराकर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने इतिहास रच दिया है।



भारतीय टीम ने जिस तरह अद्भुत खेल कौशल का प्रदर्शन किया, वह दिल छू लेने वाला है। अब हम विश्व विजेता हैं। यह 140 करोड़ देशवासियों की जीत है।



इस… pic.twitter.com/KYyUnYU0aR — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) June 29, 2024

“The way the Indian team displayed amazing sportsmanship is heartwarming. Now we are the world champions. This victory belongs not just to a team but to 140 crore countrymen,” cheered MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.



Union Cabinet Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

शानदार, अद्भुत, अविस्मरणीय!



भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने T20 विश्वकप के फाइनल मुकाबले में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराकर विश्वकप अपने नाम कर लिया है।



इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर प्रत्येक भारतवासी हर्षित और गर्वित है।



टीम इंडिया के सभी खिलाड़ियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई!… pic.twitter.com/Q4DWG5Ig5p — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) June 29, 2024

As soon as India’s victory was announced, the newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister shared an appreciation post for team India saying, “Spectacular, amazing, unforgettable! Every Indian is happy and proud of this historic victory.”

Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia

सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा! This is the victory of 140 crore Indians! Our invincible boys not just made history, but lent a new kind of excellence to this beautiful game! Our hearts beat for 🇮🇳 in unison! Proud of you, champions!#T20WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/o2XNlghlnf — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 29, 2024

Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is known to be a cricket enthusiast and hence, his reaction to team India’s performance was expected. Elated, he said, “Saare jahan se accha, Hindustan hamara! (Out of the entire world, our India is the best!)”

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended his wishes to the men in blue and said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian Cricket Team!”