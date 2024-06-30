 Chak De India! World Cup Victory Turns Monsoon’s Midnight Into Diwali; MP Politicians Extend Wishes, Kailash Vijayvargiya Waves Tricolour (WATCH)
Indian cricket team bagged a historic victory by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after a long ‘13 years’.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricket team bagged a historic victory by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after a long ‘13 years’. The World Cup win left the entire nation elated and overwhelmed at the same time.

Madhya Pradesh, which never fails to express itself, celebrated the World Cup trophy with crackers, lights and loud music creating a Diwali-like atmosphere on a monsoon midnight. 

Not only residents, MP politicians also took to their official social media handles to congratulate team India and to hail their performance last night. 

MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

The elated minister Kailash Vijayavargiya reached Indore's Rajwada Palace with Tiranga in his hand and joined the victory celebration with residents waving the tricolour in full joy.

“The way the Indian team displayed amazing sportsmanship is heartwarming. Now we are the world champions. This victory belongs not just to a team but to 140 crore countrymen,” cheered MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.


Union Cabinet Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

As soon as India’s victory was announced, the newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister shared an appreciation post for team India saying, “Spectacular, amazing, unforgettable! Every Indian is happy and proud of this historic victory.”

Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia

Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is known to be a cricket enthusiast and hence, his reaction to team India’s performance was expected. Elated, he said, “Saare jahan se accha, Hindustan hamara! (Out of the entire world, our India is the best!)”

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav 

Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended his wishes to the men in blue and said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian Cricket Team!”

