Central govt determined to resolve farmers’ issues, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Bhopal: Union Minister for agriculture and farmers welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday that farmers have an important role in strengthening the country's economy.

The union minister was addressing the meeting of chief ministers through a video conferencing, as per an official release. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the video conference from Tendukheda tehsil of Narsinghpur district.

The Union minister said the Central Government was determined to resolve the difficulties of the farmers.

“The corona pandemic has created adverse conditions in almost all countries. The Government of India has taken necessary steps to protect the agriculture sector from these adverse effects. Every effort is being made to provide relief to the farmers,” said Tomar.

As per the release, in this virtual meeting, the situation created in the agriculture sector as a result of the epidemic and the farmer friendly steps taken by the Central government in view of them were discussed in detail.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:50 PM IST