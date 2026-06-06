Cancer Survivors Day Today: Becoming Beacons Of Hope For Others | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Building confidence and finding a purpose in life during cancer treatment transforms patients into powerful motivators. By sharing their stories, survivors provide empathy and emotional support to others, shifting their focus from being patients to becoming beacons of hope.

Cancer Survivors Day is observed on the first Sunday of June. Sharing their survival stories helps demystify the disease and raises awareness for early detection through periodic health check-ups. Below are examples.

Teaching continues

Jagdish Bhialal: I am a teacher in a primary government school in Raghogarh, Guna district. At the age of 40, tongue cancer was detected in 2021-22. After the operation, I dedicated myself to teaching students.

Teaching gives me immense energy to fight back against cancer. Then I also motivated many cancer patients to consult doctors in Stage 1 without any delay.

Runs clinic for underprivileged

Dr N Banerjee, former ICMR scientist: With strong will power in addition to regular and proper medicines, even today I run a clinic for underprivileged patients. I dedicated my life to patients.

I even go to schools to raise awareness among children so that they motivate their parents for periodic health check-ups, which help in early detection of cancer.

Called it best cancer

Ruchika Sachdeva, social activist: Breast cancer was detected in 2016. I developed strong will power and called it the best cancer. I work to make Bhopal 'polythene free'. I am a brand ambassador of swachhta (sanitation).

I attend workshops related to cancer and deliver motivational speeches. I run a business and am a social activist who motivates self and others.

Marathon & cycling

Dr Aparna Chanodia: After the operation of a lymph node in my right hand, doctors told me that my right hand would not work. But I never lost confidence.

I practise yoga, underwent regular physiotherapy and panch-karma, and regained activity in my right hand. Now I have opened yoga classes. I take part in marathons and cycling. Earlier, I was a professor in an Ayurveda college. I deliver motivational speeches for cancer patients.