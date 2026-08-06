Bus Travel Gets Costlier Across MP As Government Hikes Passenger Fares | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bus travel became costlier across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after the state government revised passenger fares for all categories of stage carriage buses.

The fare for general buses has been increased to Rs 2 per passenger per km from Rs 1.25 per km. The last fare revision was made in 2021.

According to the notification, the minimum fare for general buses has been fixed at Rs 10. Fares of other categories have also been revised in proportion to the general bus fare.

Night bus services will charge 10% more than general buses, while Deluxe (Non-AC) buses will charge 25% more. Sleeper buses will cost 40% more, Deluxe AC buses 50% more and Super Luxury AC coaches 75% more than the general bus fare.

The notification clarified that no additional night charge will be applicable for Deluxe, Sleeper, Deluxe AC and Super Luxury buses.

No extra charge will be allowed for Express bus services. The classification of various bus categories will be governed by guidelines issued by the Transport Commissioner.

The fare revision comes after private bus operators threatened a statewide strike from the midnight of Aug 7, citing rising fuel prices and higher operating costs.

Bus operators seek more relief

Santosh Pandey, acting president of the bus operators' association, told Free Press that the government had accepted one of the seven demands by approving the fare hike.

However, he said there was no clarity on other demands, including increasing the permissible operating life of buses from 15 years to 20 years.

He said the association would decide on its proposed strike after consulting members if the remaining demands are not accepted.