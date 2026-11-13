Bus Terminal With Commercial, Residential Complex Cleared For Vidyanagar Phase-2 In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) has approved a proposal to construct a bus terminal integrated with a commercial and residential complex in Vidyanagar Phase-2. The approval was given at a board meeting chaired by divisional commissioner and BDA chairman Karmveer Sharma on Thursday. The meeting also discussed the consolidation of plots 67, 68, 69 and 70 in Sector-C of the Misrod Phase-1 urban development scheme and amendments to the approved layouts for Vidyanagar Phase-3.

The agenda covered the approval of tenders for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for Town Planning Schemes (TPS) 213, 214, 215 and 216. Proposals were considered regarding the purchase of a hall located on the mezzanine floor of the ISBT project, the amalgamation of plots in the Raja Bhoj Residential Scheme (Godarmau Phase-2), the appointment of consultants to prepare DPRs for various schemes and the time-bound resolution of online services.

Additionally, the meeting agenda covered administrative matters such as the revision of various fees, including those for online revenue services, the implementation of revised dearness allowance (DA) rates for the authority's officers and employees, and the ratification of promotion orders for vacant Class III posts.

A proposal was presented for the valuation and sale of five vacant plots and one public, semi-public (PSP) plot under the Aerocity Phase-1 scheme.