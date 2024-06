Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited portfolio distribution of the centre was announced on Monday. Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been allocated two portfolios— Union Agriculture Minister and Union Minister of Rural And Panchayat Development.

Ex Union Minister of Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been allocated the portfolio of Telecom Ministry.

The decision comes a day after PM Modi took oath, along with 72 others.