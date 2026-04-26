Brain-Dead Patient’s Heart Donated At AIIMS Bhopal, Saves Life Through Transplant | Chatgpt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cadaver heart was transplanted to a patient after an organ donation at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sanjay Israni, 47, was declared brain dead after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage.

During this difficult time, his family showed courage and gave consent for organ donation. The decision, taken amidst their grief, emerged as a ray of hope for many patients.

As per established medical procedures, the transplant team at AIIMS Bhopal successfully carried out the organ retrieval process. Following confirmation of brain death as per medical protocols, the heart was successfully retrieved and transplanted to save the life of a patient.

The hospital administration and transplant team appreciated the courage and generosity shown by the family during this challenging time. Doctors said that organ donation can give a new life to patients suffering from organ failure due to serious illnesses.

Experts have appealed to people to become aware of organ donation and come forward. This can help save the lives of many needy patients. AIIMS Bhopal is continuously strengthening its organ donation and transplant programme and encouraging people to participate in this noble cause.