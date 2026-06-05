Books Worth ₹40 Lakh Go Missing From Madhya Pradesh Textbook Depot | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Books worth nearly Rs 40 lakh allegedly went missing from the depot of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation. A total of 495 bundles of books have reportedly disappeared from the depot where books meant for sale in the market were stored.

The matter came to light after depot workers noticed discrepancies in the stock and informed depot in-charge Pravesh Tiwari. According to officials, the missing books were part of consignments meant for distribution and sale in the market. A complaint has been lodged with Churahat police station in Rewa.

Sources said the corporation had received information on April 15 from depot workers Shyamlal Sanket and Dhirendra Mishra that several bundles of books were missing from the warehouse. During verification, officials found that 495 bundles could not be accounted for. Copies of complaints have also been sent to senior officials of the Textbook Corporation.

The depot reportedly stores two categories of books: free textbooks distributed under government schemes and books sold in the market. Initial findings suggest that only the books meant for sale were stolen, while the free-distribution stock remained untouched.

Counting of book bundles is still underway and further action will be taken once the final stock verification report is completed.

Vinay Nigam, MD, MP Textbook Corporation