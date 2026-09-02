Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar Visits Datia Temples, Offers Prayers At Maa Pitambara Peeth & Vankhandeshwar Mahadev | VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar visited Datia in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and offered prayers at the famous Maa Pitambara Peeth and the ancient Vankhandeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Bhumi first reached Maa Pitambara Peeth, where she offered prayers to Maa Baglamukhi and took part in the puja rituals. She sought the blessings of the goddess at the temple.

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After visiting Maa Pitambara Peeth, the actress went to the ancient Vankhandeshwar Mahadev Temple. She offered prayers to Lord Shiva and performed jalabhishek.

Bhumi’s visit to Datia was reportedly private and religious. She kept the visit low-key and maintained distance from the media and the public.

As news of the actress’ visit spread, fans and locals gathered near the temples hoping to catch a glimpse of her. Her visit also created excitement across the city.

Maa Pitambara Peeth is one of the well-known religious places in Datia and is visited by devotees and several public figures from across the country.

Bhumi’s visit to both temples also became a talking point on social media, with fans sharing updates about her religious trip.

The actress is known for her work in Bollywood and has also been associated with social and environmental causes. However, her Datia visit was focused on prayers and seeking blessings.