BMC Parishad Meeting: Congres protest on formation of samitis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the first Parishad meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Congress protested on the agenda for the formation of Zone Samiti. Leader of Opposition Shabista Zakki said that the election was held on basis of the population of 2022 and it is 25 lakhs so on the basis of it there should be 25 zones Samiti.
Currently, there are 19 zone Samities on the basis of a population of 18 lakh plus.
But the newly constituted BJP wants to make only one more Samiti from 19 to 20. If Parishad passes the formation of only one Samiti, Congress will go to High Court.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)