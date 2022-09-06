BMC Parishad Meeting: Congres protest on formation of samitis

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Parishad meeting starts. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the first Parishad meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Congress protested on the agenda for the formation of Zone Samiti. Leader of Opposition Shabista Zakki said that the election was held on basis of the population of 2022 and it is 25 lakhs so on the basis of it there should be 25 zones Samiti.

Currently, there are 19 zone Samities on the basis of a population of 18 lakh plus.

But the newly constituted BJP wants to make only one more Samiti from 19 to 20. If Parishad passes the formation of only one Samiti, Congress will go to High Court.

Read Also MP: Campaign in Bhopal to stop use of newspapers for serving eatables