e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBMC Parishad Meeting: Congres protest on formation of samitis

BMC Parishad Meeting: Congres protest on formation of samitis

Currently, there are 19 zone Samities on the basis of a population of 18 lakh plus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Parishad meeting starts. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the first Parishad meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Congress protested on the agenda for the formation of Zone Samiti. Leader of Opposition Shabista Zakki said that the election was held on basis of the population of 2022 and it is 25 lakhs so on the basis of it there should be 25 zones Samiti.

Currently, there are 19 zone Samities on the basis of a population of 18 lakh plus.

But the newly constituted BJP wants to make only one more Samiti from 19 to 20. If Parishad passes the formation of only one Samiti, Congress will go to High Court.

Read Also
MP: Campaign in Bhopal to stop use of newspapers for serving eatables
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BMC Parishad Meeting: Congres protest on formation of samitis

BMC Parishad Meeting: Congres protest on formation of samitis

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to visit Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary on his B'day; Cheetahs to arrive same day

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to visit Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary on his B'day; Cheetahs to arrive same day

MP: Campaign in Bhopal to stop use of newspapers for serving eatables

MP: Campaign in Bhopal to stop use of newspapers for serving eatables

Bhopal: IndiGo flight returns from runway due to technical snag; passengers sent by evening flight

Bhopal: IndiGo flight returns from runway due to technical snag; passengers sent by evening flight

2 MP teachers feted by President

2 MP teachers feted by President