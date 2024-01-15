Blind Challenge Car Rally 2024: Navigators Nisha Ojha, Praveen Patidar Emerge As Winners | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Navigators Nisha Ojha and Praveen Patidar along with drivers Mahendra Manwani and Suresh got first prizes in Expert and Novice class categories of Blind Challenge Car Rally 2024”. Navigators Rajeev Pathak and Dipika Varma along with drivers Rajan Deb and Ansh Jaiswal secured the second prize in the both categories respectively.

Arushi in association with Dilip Buildcon, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalya, Chief Electoral Officer and Hotel Taj Lakefront supported by LIC, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Mittal Institute and Aquarius organised the rally on Sunday. This year the rally was given a name by lyricist Gulzar ‘ Hamsafar,’ giving a message that we have to make all tourist places and other public places disabled friendly and include persons with disabilities with us in every way.

Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Cooperatives, Vishwas Kailash Sarang was present as the Chief Guest and flagged off the first vehicle and started the rally from DB city Mall.The rally moved through clear roads of Arera Hills, Bhopal Haat, Vyapam, 6 No., 5 no. , Char Imli, Bittan market, Arera colony, 1100 quarter, Shaitan Singh crossing, bansal hospital, shahpura thana, Choona Bhatti, Nehru nagar, Bhadbhada, bharat Mata chowk, and ended at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. Enroute were checkpoints to ensure, no-one drives fast, and all traffic rules are strictly followed.