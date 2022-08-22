Blackout in more than half of Bhopal following rains

Following heavy rainfall more than 200 trees had fallen on the electricity lines leading to disruption in supply. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): More than a half of the capital plunged into darkness as the power supply disrupted from Sunday late evening to Monday late evening. Still many parts of the city have no power supply and probably will be restored by Tuesday morning. Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran spokesperson Manoj Dewedi told Free Press that because of heavy rainfall more than 200 trees had fallen on the power supply lines leading to disruption in supply. In some of the places the rainwater has flooded substations affecting the power supply badly, he added.

Uprooted tree in front of CM House in Bhopal on Monday | FP

It is informed that around 50 per cent of 33 KV feeders have been repaired and the supply has been started, which had led to a drop of 35 per cent faults in 11 KV feeders. More than 200 teams are working in the field to resume power supply. The department also claimed that the power has been resumed in the Banganga area, Raj Bhawan, Satpura Bhawan, Vallabh Bhawan, Vidhan Sabha, MP Nagar Vaishali Nagar, Arera Comoly, Hamidia hospital, Karond, Bhanpur including more than 50 colonies of the city.

On the other hand power supply in professor colony, Kolar road, Awadhpuri, Khajuri-Kalan, Nirmal Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Link road-2, Tulsi Nagar, Trilanga, Shivaji Nagar, Hoshangabad road, New Market, old city and major parts of new city are under dark.