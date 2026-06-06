BJP Working On President Poll Formula, 19 Congress MLAs Did Cross-Voting | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is working for the Rajya Sabha polls on the pattern of presidential elections.

The party has begun to work on wooing the Congress legislators for the third seat. During the presidential election, 19 legislators of the Congress did cross-vote in favour of President Droupadi Murmu.

The Congress is working on those legislators who can do cross-voting for the party's third candidate.

The party's central leadership has left the responsibility for contesting the third seat to the state leaders.

Now, the ruling party is searching for the weak legislators of the Congress. In the 2022 presidential election, the UPA fielded Yashwant Singh against President Droupadi Murmu.

In 2022, the Congress had 96 legislators, and two independents were also with the party, but Sinha got only 79 votes from the state. Murmu got 146 votes.

The number of votes was more than the BJP and its supporting parties, and five votes were cancelled.

After the presidential election, there was a dispute in the party over cross-voting. The BJP is working on this pattern, searching for the Congress legislators who are angry with the party leadership.

This time, the BJP will require the support of seven Congress legislators to win the third RS seat.

A Congress legislator, Nirmala Sapre, is already with the BJP. The party has deployed some leaders to chalk out a strategy for cross-voting by the legislators of the Congress.