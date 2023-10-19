BJP Telling People About Its Works But Some Doing Tantric Rites: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at MPCC president Kamal Nath on Thursday for tantric rites performed at a cremation ground in Ujjain to make him next chief minister of the state.

Chouhan said at the BJP office that at a time when he was informing people about the works of his government, some people were performing tantric rites.

In a democracy, people should be worshipped and wooed, he said, adding that democracy is a means of winning people’s confidence. The BJP has served the people, so the party is going to them seeking votes, but performing tantric rites at a cremation ground will not benefit the voters, he said.

Such incidents only surprise and pain him, and if someone has to offer prayers to God, he should do it to Lord Mahakal, Chouhan said, adding that when it did not rain in the state, he went to the temple of Mahakal.

According to the Chief Minister, the Congress shut down the welfare schemes launched by him. The Congress was investing money in International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFAA) by closing the welfare schemes meant for tribal women, he said, adding that the person who has destroyed MP is performing tantric rites at a cremation ground.

A video of Bhayu Maharaj performing tantric rites at a cremation ground in Ujjain to make Nath next CM went viral on Wednesday. The BJP has criticised the Congress for performing such rites during Navratri.

